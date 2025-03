Head Of NY FBI Office Forced To Resign Amid Epstein File Controversy Days after Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that FBI agents out of the New York Field Office withheld thousands of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case - after an utterly botched rollout of the "Epstein Files," the head of the NY Field Office, James Dennehy, was 'forced to resign' - and says he wasn't given any explanation for the decision from Washington.