ES: DO OR DIE! E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! afurs1 The SP500 had quite the negative intraday price action today, up until we had a strong volume supported bounce at the Value Area Low of the current range, in confluence with the swing failure pattern of the previous wick low, as well as the 618 fibonacci level from the low to the high of the trump pump.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)