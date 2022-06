Shanghai Returns To Lockdown For Mass Testing Just Days After Reopening Just over a week after we reported that "Shanghai was finally lifting its Covid lockdown", China's commercial capital is once again backsliding into the warm embrace of Wuhan's proudest export, and will "briefly" lock down most of the city this weekend for mass testing as Covid-19 cases continue to emerge, causing more disruption and triggering a renewed run on groceries days after exiting a grueling two-month shutdown.