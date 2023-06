Nasdaq 4hour say=if low not break, 16000 is target E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 as predicted before, Nasdaq is in up trend ( new up trend can start soon) ,,, on bad news if low break 14200 is down target advice= 90% looking for buy , when you see buy Pinbar on 1h,4h,daily chart, don't fear pick buy with SL in pinbar low if you have old sells, you must hedge them now wish you win.