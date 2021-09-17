Honorary Patron: Keith Hackett – Former FIFA Referee, referee of the 1981 FA Cup Final and is in FIFA’s Top 100 Referees of All-Time Patrons: Gordon Hill – FA Cup winner with Manchester United in 1977 and 6 caps for England Paul Jones – 50 caps for Wales and over 200 Premier League appearances Eddie McGoldrick – 1993/94 European Cup Winners Cup winner with Arsenal and 15 caps for the Republic of Ireland The post Godalming Town vs Worthing United & Oakwood appeared first on Sports News & Articles – Scores, Pictures, Videos - SportsNews8.