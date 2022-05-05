"The Market Is Softening, Full Stop": Zillow Plunges After Company Issues Dire Housing Outlook It's one thing for a fringe, tinfoil, conspiracy theory website such as this one to warn (repeatedly, for months) that with mortgage rates rapidly approaching 6%, the US housing market is on the verge of a vicious collapse, as discussed articles such as these: Housing Affordability Is About To Crash The Most On Record Cracks Appear In Housing Market As Sellers Begin To Lower Asking Prices Biggest Housing Affordability Shock In History Incoming Worst Ever US Home Affordability Is Just 0.