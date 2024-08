Defense Budget Talks Reignite Debate Over Military Draft For Women Authored by Michael Washburn via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Provisions in the fiscal year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would require women to register for the military draft, while carving out an exemption from serving in front-line roles, have sparked vigorous debate among combat veterans and enlisted personnel about the wisdom of such changes and their likely impact on the armed forces.