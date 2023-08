Nvidia Erupts To New Record High On Blowout Q2 Earnings, Whisper-Shattering Q3 Guidance, And New $25BN Buyback As we wrote in our preview of NVDA's Q2 earnings, it is safe to say that more were paying attention to today's earnings report from Nvidia than some/all of the other giga caps or frankly any other company this quarter, thanks to the thundrous, "paradigmatic" impact Nvidia has had on the broader market.