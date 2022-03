Getty Image Sportsbooks aren’t exactly expecting Carson Wentz to play an instrumental role in reversing the fortunes of the Washington Commanders after he was traded by the Colts The team’s Super Bowl odds fell on one board and remained largely unchanged on others Read more NFL news here On Tuesday, the Broncos orchestrated a blockbuster trade to acquire the services of Russell Wilson from Seattle in the first “WHAT IS HAPPENING????” Moment of the NFL offseason.