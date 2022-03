Summers: Biden Needs To Pivot From COVID, Prepare America For 'Struggle Ahead' During tonight's State of the Union address, President Joe Biden needs to ditch the "usual laundry list of policy proposals," and switch from "being the 'protect the middle class from the pandemic' president to being 'prepare America for the struggle ahead' president," according to former Treasury Secretary and Democratic heavyweight Larry Summers, who spoke with Bloomberg TV on Friday.