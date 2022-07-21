ECB Preview: First Rate Hike In 11 Years, And Another Major Policy Mistake Submitted by Newsquawk Summary: ECB policy announcement due Thursday 21st July; rate decision at 13:15BST/08:15EDT, press conference from 13:45BST/08:45EDT The ECB is set to finally pull the trigger on rates; discussion will be over 25bps or 50bps Policymakers are expected to unveil details of the anti-fragmentation tool OVERVIEW: After standing pat on rates in June, the ECB is finally set to pull the trigger and commence its rate-hiking cycle for the first time since June 2011 (when it sparked a sovereign debt crisis and cut rates three months later).