The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango Leaves Us Aching for More

Sometimes, a movie goes so fast you wonder where the time has gone. The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango was just that kind of movie, as it reunited Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp, allowing them to kick up their heels together once more -- this time to solve a murder! Did their natural chemistry work for or against this crime-solving duo? In the movie, Chabert plays Constance Bailey, a seasoned detective who finds that working with a partner doesn't work for her style.