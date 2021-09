http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/zerohedge/feed/~3/Acl5D9vtdqI.Sky News Boss Lambasts YouTube For Suspension, "Opaque" Guidelines Authored by Daniel Yang via The Epoch Times, Claims that Sky News Australia is spreading COVID-19 misinformation are “frankly ridiculous,” according to CEO Paul Whittaker, who issued a stinging criticism of video-sharing giant YouTube, at a parliamentary inquiry on Monday.