МОСКВА, 13 февраля 2022, Институт РУССТРАТ. It may seem strange that the People's Alliance (AKP and MHP), united in Turkey on a nationalist, chauvinistic and statist principle, once again puts the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Abdullah Öcalan, to the fore and again cooperates with him to get the support of the Kurds on the eve of the upcoming election.