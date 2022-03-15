Pozsar's "Margin Call Doom Loop" Prediction Comes True As Trafigura Faces Billions In Margin Calls While there have been occasional stories of hedge fund blow ups (especially those trading Chinese stocks) amid the recent market volatility, so far we have yet to hear of a bank or any other "systematically important" market participant running into a solvency or liquidity crisis or needing a bailout, and yet a look at one of the most tangible funding market indicators - the FRA/OIS - has traded at very elevated levels in recent weeks, suggesting that there is indeed some funding trouble below the surface.