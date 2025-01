MES: Ice and Fire Could Blow the U.S. Economy Off its Course Micro E-mini S&P 500 Index Futures CME_MINI_DL:MES1! JimHuangChicago CME: Micro E-Mini S&P 500 Futures ( MES1! ) #Microfutures In “A Song of Ice and Fire”, American author George Martin painted a mystical land where dragons spit out flame to destroy a whole city and a winter that last one hundred years.