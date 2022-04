ES Key Levels 4.6.22 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Denomitrader Taking a look at the 1H chart we can see that the close came down right to a previous structure level, if price bounces from this level we have some resistance at 4525-4530 after that 4550-4555, on the downside 4495 to 4500 would be our first support after that 4445 to 4450.