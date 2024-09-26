Bullish into Weekly SIBI E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI:NQ1! martiedirect Wednesday's candle closed above the prior day's high, reaching the weekly high as well as the previous month's high, we could potentially see the price continue to rally into weekly sibi 4hr market structure is still bullish but after the rally, the price has now closed above 4hr swing-high 4hr Fixed Volume profile shows the POC is at the high of a price and now price action is moving away from that area in a bullish fashion m15 has two potential areas from long at 20,221.