Patrick Beverley Joins Pickup Game At A Public Court In NYC, Hit Game-Winning Shot While Wearing Jeans

Getty Image Patrick Beverley made a surprise appearance at a public basketball court in New York City The Timberwolves star played some pickup and hit the game-winning shot—all while rocking a pair of jeans Read more NBA news here It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that New York City has produced a number of NBA players over the years based on its sheer size alone, and while the massive metropolis may not be the hotbed of talent it once was, it’s long served as a proving ground for notable names like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Julius Irving, and Carmelo Anthony.