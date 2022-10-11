Market almost 60% share shows SELL signal SGX NIFTY 50 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) SGX:IN1! sneh_nayak be ready in some day we will seen one of the most dramatically fall in the stock market place sl on your position of hedge with future and option if your share in cash than buy index put of next week expiry or monthly expiry we will seen intraday 3 or 4% fall in nifty of banknifty i check stocks chart position that i can't get on nifty and banknifty but according to stock position all show big fall //// that is my personal view may be i am wrong but i take safe path.