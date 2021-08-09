DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 11 Review: The Final Frame

There is an alien bowling alley hidden in the cosmos. Yes, that sounds about right for this show. The Legends had to bowl for their lives, as well as the survival of Earth, on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 11, because, how else would they save the world? After a rather un-Legend-like outing with DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 10, the writers got back on track with an overly fun bowling-inspired hour.