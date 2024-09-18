The Great Sorting And 'I, Robot' Authored by Ian McNulty via The Brownstone Institute, In a recent discussion with Scottish broadcaster and historian, Neil Oliver, Tucker Carlson said that he thinks of the events of 2020 and beyond as “The Great Sorting:” I mean under this immense downward pressure exerted on the West over the last 4 years, people sort of wound up on one side or the other, and it’s not a political divide, it’s not left-right, Labour-Tory or whatever.