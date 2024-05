How to Scalp Winning Trades using Price Action Setups E-mini Dow ($5) Futures CBOT_MINI_DL:YM1! TradeTheStructure I like to look for prime scalping opportunities with my daytrading so need to have a solid understanding of price action concepts to not only find the winning trades but also keep out of the Traps!! Marking up the price action each day helps me refine my trading to put me into the 'right' areas for my trade setups.