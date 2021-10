Erdogan Alarms NATO Allies: 'Putin Agreed To Jointly Produce Jet Engines, Warships & Submarines' There were some unexpected, surprising agreed-upon initiatives to come out of Wednesday's Sochi summit between Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan which will be sure to catch the attention of the West, given Turkey comprises NATO's second largest army - also given the prior S-400 and F-35 standoff with Washington.