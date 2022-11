The COVID/Crypto Connection: The Grim Saga Of FTX & Sam Bankman-Fried Authored by Jeffrey Tucker via The Brownstone Institute, A series of revealing texts and tweets by Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced CEO of FTX, the once high-flying but now belly-up crypto exchange, had the following to say about his image as a do-gooder: it is a “dumb game we woke westerners play where we say all the right shibboleths and so everyone likes us.