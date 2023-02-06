9-1-1 Spring Premiere First Look: A Shock Is Coming!

Oh boy, things aren't looking good in Los Angeles! We've come to expect a lot from 9-1-1 and the variety of emergencies that can ravage the city at any time, and when the hit FOX series returns this spring, us and someone from the 118 will be in for a shock! TV Fanatic was lucky enough to get a promotional clip from the spring premiere, which sees lightning strike the city, and it looks like one first responder may be in danger.