Cuba Demoted To "Not Real Socialism" Authored by Art Carden via The American Institute for Economic Research, If the Socialist Party of Great Britain is an authority on such things, it is official: in light of recent anti-communist protests and civil unrest, Cuba has been demoted to "Not Real Socialism" and reclassified, along with the USSR and other failed socialist experiments, as