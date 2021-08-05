Vaccine PSA Featuring An ‘Entrepreneur’ Who Sells ‘Things’ In The Streets Of Arkansas Has Taken The Internet By Storm

Healthy Arkansas Arkansas has produced a viral COVID-19 vaccine PSA thanks to Richard Johnson, a self-proclaimed “entrepreneur” who sells “things” and urged people who make a living “in these streets” to get the shot The spot has sparked plenty of speculation concerning exactly what “things” Johnson sells for a living Read more about the COVID-19 vaccine here When you consider the vast majority of people in the United States have had months to set aside some time to get inoculated against COVID-19, it seems like we’ve sort of reached a point where trying to convince anyone who hasn’t seized an opportunity that billions of people in other countries would happily pounce at if given the chance is the ultimate exercise in futility.