Trump Withdraws U.S. from World Health Organization

“President Trump moved quickly on Monday to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization, a move that public health experts say will undermine the nation’s standing as a global health leader and make it harder to fight the next pandemic,” the New York Times reports.

