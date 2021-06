"Crypto Is Here To Stay": Carl Icahn Wants Up To $1.5 Billion In Crypto Exposure, Prefers Ethereum With the likes of JPMorgan and Goldman jumping on the crypto train (favoring Ethereum over Bitcoin), yet another one of the world's most legendary investors has became bullish on the space (adding to Loeb, Dalio and Druckenmiller, while Munger and his Omaha homie likely never will).