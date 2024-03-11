Politics
Katie Britt Defends False Allegations Against Biden

Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) on Sunday “sought to defend comments she made in her response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday, when she described the experience of a woman who was sexually trafficked in Mexico between 2004 and 2008 in a way that falsely implied it had happened in the United States under President Biden,” the New York Times reports.

