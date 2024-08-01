Amazon Slides After Missing On Revenue, Guiding Below Estimates Despite Solid AWS Results Heading into Amazon's Q1 earnings, we said earlier that the investment thesis will be driven by i) e-commerce share, margin expansion and the potential for AWS growth recovery through the year; ii) directional commentary around AWS growth/optimization; iii) signals of retail margin improvement as suggested by management commentary on “cost to serve”, iv) progress with fulfillment regionalization and broader cost containment efforts, v) directional commentary on fiscal year capex for ecommerce (up with business) and ongoing AWS investments, vI) commentary on adoption of Prime Video with ads and ad industry broadly, and last but not least, 6) positioning around GenAI investments.