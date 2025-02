#ES_F Day Trading Prep Week 2.02 - 2.07.2025 E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! HollowMn Last Week : Globex opened inside VAL under the Weak stops from previous sessions that we have market off which signaled weakness, under 6100 market started taking out lower stops and key areas which gave a big flush into lower Value during ON hours to start the week but we ran out of selling after looking below lower VAL and rotated out of Value from there.