How Zuckerberg Paid Millions For Progressives To Work With 2020 Vote Officials Nationwide Authored by Steve Miller via RealClearInvestigations (emphasis ours), In the months leading up to November’s election, voting officials in major cities and counties worked with a progressive group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and its allies to create ballots, strategically target voters and develop “cure” letters in situations where mail-in ballots were in danger of being tossed out.