high probality ES down in next days E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! bilalTAHIRI es to down 1 divergence in chart and rsi 19 break in the channel in 4 hrs IN Blue and break in the channel in the time frame 1 day in yellow color and high volume and break in moving average 209 I think es hot to down .