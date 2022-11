$NQ1! Resistance once again E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! KoosKanmar Resistance coming up once again Will it hold this time around ? Huge volatiliy and still too much liquidity for a bear market bottom in my opinion Yesterday's action was partly because of short positions being squeezed 6-7% moves on major market indicies is not a sign of a heathy environment Be careful and don't get caught up in FOMO Stick to stop losses .