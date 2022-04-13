Oakland Coliseum Is Drowning In Feral Cats

Getty Image / Unsplash Oakland Coliseum has encountered a bit of a pest problem Up to 40 feral cats are reportedly “taking over” the stadium and the surrounding area Read more weird news here If you’re Somewhat Online, you’re likely familiar with the “Feral Hogs Tweet” that sent the internet ablaze a few years ago after a discussion about gun control took an unexpected turn when the user responsible inquired how he was supposed to take care of the “30-50” feral hogs that descend upon his yard whenever his kids play outside.