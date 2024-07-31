Democrats Vs. The Man Who Could Get To The Bottom Of The Trump Shooting Authored by Julie Kelly via RealClearInvestigations, After the evasive House testimony of now-former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and FBI Director Christopher Wray’s shortlived suggestion that Donald Trump may not have been hit by a bullet, one man alone may help allay Republican fears that the Biden administration will not conduct a forthright investigation into the attempted assassination of Trump last month: Joseph Cuffari.