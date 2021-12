Erdogan Reiterates Commitment To 'Islamic' Rate-Cut Plan, Threatens Turkish Business Lobby Over Dissent Having seen his nation's currency continue its collapse (losing half its value in the last three months), despite shutting down stock trading last week and proposing huge fines for any form of "hoarding", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the nation in a public statement, invoking religion as behind his decision to buck economic orthodoxy and cut rates into hyperinflation.