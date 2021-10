МОСКВА, 20 октября 2021, Институт РУССТРАТ. The other day I got acquainted with the new recommendations of our Ministry of Health on the treatment of COVID, written under the watchful eye of the WHO, and bitterly thought that the bulk of my colleagues, seeing how "scientifically" nicely these recommendations are justified, will now exclaim: "Wow!" and no one will doubt the good intentions of those who wrote them.