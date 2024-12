#ES_F Day Trading Prep Week 12.01 - 12.06.24 E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! HollowMn Last Week : Last week market opened up inside the Value of this 930s - 650s HTF Range, beginning of the week we were able to stay around the Value and balance inside this 620 - 970s Intraday Range with pushes out of Value that got sold back in.