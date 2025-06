Will Musk–Trump Ceasefire Fuel Friday Rebound? E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI_DL:NQ1! FOREXcom Thursday’s Tesla-driven sell-off in Nasdaq 100 futures may flip into a Friday squeeze ahead of nonfarm payrolls, with Politico reporting that Elon Musk and Donald Trump have a scheduled phone call later today to broker a peace deal.