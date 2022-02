When Will Jake Sullivan - Biden's National Security Advisor - Be Indicted For Russiagate Lies? Authored by Sam Faddis, retired CIA officer via AND Magazine, Jake Sullivan Biden's National Security Advisor Was At The Heart of the Russiagate Lies When Will He Be Indicted? Recent filings by Special Counsel Durham have focused renewed attention on the Hillary Clinton campaign’s efforts to spy on the Trump campaign in 2016 and to spy on Trump and his associates.