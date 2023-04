House Republicans Set Hearing On Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s 'Pro-Crime' Policies Authored by Jackson Richman via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The House Judiciary Committee announced on April 10 it will hold a field hearing in New York City on April 17 to discuss Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, just weeks after the unprecedented indictment and arraignment of former President Donald Trump in Bragg’s district.