New month, who dis? 1d/4h with +/- 10%, 25%, 50% vola filter E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! iSovereign The What: 1d chart on left shows +/- 10%, 25% and 50% levels based on the monthly atr (roughly 450 pts) and the 4h chart on right showing +/- 10% and 50% levels based on the wkly atr (roughly 186pts).