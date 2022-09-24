Queer as Folk Reboot Canceled at Peacock

Peacock will not be moving ahead with Queer as Folk Season 2. The streaming service canceled the reboot on Friday night, with creator Stephen Dunn taking to Instagram to share the sad news.
Популярные статьи
- Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer: The Hospital Embraces Change as Meredith Plots Her Next Steps
- Nielsen Top 10: House of the Dragon Debuts at No. 3 on Acquired Series Chart, Echoes Tops Originals Ranking
- Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Picks Up in Wake of 'Very Difficult 6 Months' for Meredith and Nick — Watch Trailer
Свежие комментарии