NASDAQ 100 E-MINI FUTURES E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ELHASSANE-TRA NASDAQ 100 E-MINI FUTURES As we analyzed, we are still in a downward direction and achieved the first goal that we have made beforehand, and there is a high probability that it will achieve the second goal below it.