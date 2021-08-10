Archegos Founder Bill Hwang Plots Comeback From Sleepy New Jersey Suburb After Losing $20 Billion In the months since the implosion of Archegos, the family office that saddled a coterie of banks with billions of dollars in losses after its heavily leveraged swap positions went sour, founder Bill Hwang has been living a low-key life in the New Jersey suburb of Tenafly, a decidedly modest home for a man who some suspect may still be a billionaire, even after the bulk of his fortune evaporated with Archegos.