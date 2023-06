NQ: Chop Top E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI_DL:NQ1! CuzDelux Got jumbled up trying to count this Chop, today, but after looking at nothing but corrections for 17 months, this looks most likely: an articulated Micro ABC Flat for a Subminuette ii, into a set of 1-2s, w a high C coming.