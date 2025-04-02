INTRADAY MOVEMENT EXPECTED Gold Futures COMEX_DL:GC1! ConcordDeath i can see still there is liquidity above at the poc of the weekly volume but if the price can cross up the level it can visit the next resistance above so if the price at london session cross down the value area i will expect visit the levels shown on the chart as support and make the rejection so we have to follow the plan and and use the levels on the chart risk management safe the profit secure the orders after the price move stop at break even we wish happy trade for all .